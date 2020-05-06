Dos and Don’ts For Guided Fishing

Louis Cahill has a knack for getting to the heart of touchy subjects, and a recent piece of his at Gink & Gasoline puts that skill of his on full display. The article is about what you should and shouldn’t do when booking a guide.

As someone who has a ton of friends who guide, and have been a guide myself, I wholeheartedly agree with everything Cahill wrote. If you’re thinking about booking a guided trip this year, or you have one planned already, I highly recommend reading it.