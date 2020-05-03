Trxstle Launches v2.0 of the CRC System

Trxstle, makers of the Convertible Rod Carry System, a car top fly rod carrier, have released an updated version 2.0 of the CRC. The upgrades in this version include completely redesigned telescopic release mechanisms, a new lockable push-button latch for the reel housing, upgraded padding for reels, rubberized clamps for added grip and protection of roof rack finishes, and redesigned shoulder carry strap.

The updates for v2.0 were inspired by feedback from customers, team members and fly fishing professionals. The new telescopic release mechanisms make mounting, unmounting, and collapsing the CRC system easier for customers who don’t always need rod storage on their vehicles. Many guides requested a push button style latch for access to the main housing, enabling them to leave their keys safely in their pockets while moving between fishing locations and allowing clients the ability to access their gear. The push button latch can be securely locked with the included key when needed.

In addition to these key feature upgrades the CRC System is:

– The only portable, telescopic, car top fly rod carrier – The lightest fly rod carrier on the market – The easiest and fastest fly rod carrier to install – The only rod carrier with a keyed, locking, fast action clamping system – The only reel up design, which fully protects eyelets – The only rod carrier with suspended liners, isolating gear from impacts – The sleekest and most compact solution

The CRC System v2.0 is in stock and available now at www.trxstle.com and from authorized Trxstle dealers. For dealer inquiries and more information visit www.trxstle.com.