RIO Releases Two New Lines

RIO’s DirectCore Flats Pro fly lines have been the benchmark Premium Tropical Saltwater line series for many anglers. Due to popular demand RIO has expanded this series to include a new 15ft clear intermediate tip version, as well as a full intermediate line.

RIO’s new Intermediate Tip Flats Pro line is a full floating line with a 15ft long, clear intermediate tip that is perfect for getting the fly down in deeper flats – between 3ft and 6ft in depth. It is also a great choice of line to use in tidal currents such as those that run between mangrove clumps, channels and on the edge of drop-offs. The clear tip greatly improves stealthy presentations, and allows anglers to fish shorter, easier-casting, more controllable leaders.

The new Intermediate Flats Pro line is a full sinking intermediate line that sinks about 1.5 inches per second. It is designed for tropical saltwater fly fishing in deeper waters – off drop offs, in bays, fishing to bait balls, and around rocky structures and points. The line is particularly good as a “searching” line in the open ocean, or when there are waves or swell to contend with, as the line sinks below all the surface movement, allowing anglers to stay in touch with their fly during the entire retrieve. This line features a 20ft front section that is completely clear, and ideal for sharp-eyed, wary predators.

Both lines have a mid length head and a long rear taper for smooth loops and quick 2nd shot casts and are built with a weight distribution that provides easy presentations of just about any saltwater fly.

Each line is built on RIO’s low-stretch, low-memory DirectCore that is extremely easy to straighten and ensures that the fly line never retracts into coils on the water, yet retains the stiffness needed to cast in hot conditions. The new 15ft intermediate tip Flats Pro is offered in 7 through 12-weight sizes, while the full intermediate Flats Pro is available in WF8 to WF12 sizes. Find these new lines at your nearest RIO dealer, or online, for $119.99.