Lees Ferry Anglers Reopens

Following a month-long closure in deference to COVID-19, Lees Ferry Anglers announced the re-opening of all facets of the business effective May 1.

“All fishing guide services for the Colorado River, boat rental, accommodations at Cliff Dwellers Lodge, Cliff Restaurant, and Kayak Horseshoe Bend backhaul service are fully operational,” said owner/operators Terry and Wendy Gunn.

In a letter to past guests announcing the re-opening, the Gunns wrote, in part, “ … During our month-long closure, all of our staff remained on the property, working around the lodge, deep cleaning, catching up on projects and making it better for our guests. Perhaps most important is the fact that there have been no COVID-19 infections in our entire zip code. We aim to keep it that way!”

For information, e-mail [email protected] or phone 928 355 2261.