Congress Approves Additional Small-Business Funding

According to a press release from the American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA), congress has approved an additional $370 billion in small-business funding to aid companies during the pandemic.

The press release reads:

After several weeks of negotiations in the Senate and House, the president has approved the second round of COVID-19 stimulus relief for small businesses.

The bill includes an additional $310 billion in funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and $60 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and grants.

AFFTA urges that retailers, manufacturers, guides, outfitters and lodges apply immediately.

The Outdoor Industry Association is hosting a webinar tomorrow, Tuesday, April 28, featuring experts from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide guidance and answer your questions.

You can register for the webinar here.