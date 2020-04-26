Give Skating a Try When Fishing Flat Water

The first time I ran across the concept of skating was when I watched Lee Wulff tie a bucktail skater, sans vise, on the side of a remote lake in Labrador. He proceeded to cast it, stripping it violently across the water, and spurring brook trout bigger than anything I’ve ever seen to recklessly pester his creation.

Since then, I’ve tried (and failed) to imitate what Lee did during one of his many trips to Labrador. But this new article from the Ravalli Republic gives some tips on how to skate flies while fishing flat water. This is a technique I encourage you all to at least think about, if not downright try.

Read the article in full here.