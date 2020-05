This is one of the more insightful technique-focused pieces I’ve come across in a while. Tony Bonvasit, of The River Reporter, discusses in his latest piece the inherent dilemma in fishing nymphs and wet flies. The bugs, when hatching, swim “up.” However, we tie flies that sink “down,” creating a discrepancy that must be rectified.

Read his article in full, and take some notes. It’s chock-full of good information.