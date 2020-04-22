{"pos":"top","cat":"people","type":"article","format":"default"}

Remembering Hank Woolman, III

April 22, 2020 By: Spencer Durrant

The folks over at the National Sporting Library and Museum recently decided to showcase some work from Henry “Hank” Woolman, III, in a “Angling in Special Collections” exhibit. In particular, the NSLM wanted to showcase one of Woolman’s bamboo fly rods. In preparing the exhibit, however, Erica Libhart discovered there was quite a lot more to Woolman than she initially thought.

What follows is a heartwarming story I think we could all use on this Wednesday. Take the time to read through Libhart’s story here.