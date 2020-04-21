Possible New World Record Permit Caught

According to USA Today, there might be a new world record permit on the books. Kathryn Vallilee, who was fly fishing in Key West, caught a 21-pound permit on 6-pound tippet. She submitted an application to the International Game Fish Association, and says she expects the world record application will be approved in a few weeks.

Vallilee caught the permit while fishing with Captain Brandon Cyr.

You can read the full story here.