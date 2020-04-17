My Isolation Breaking Point

Matt Labash is one of my favorite fishing writers. His book Fly Fishing With Darth Vader is an absolute must-read, and I’ve always enjoyed anything of his I get the chance to read.

Labash has a new article out in The New York Times, about being at his breaking point with this whole social distancing thing. As the subhead of his article reads, “I can’t wait for social distancing to end, so I can be alone again.”

If you need a good laugh, read this piece. It’ll be sure to brighten your Friday.