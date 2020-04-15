Fishing With Your Kids

I don’t have any kids, nor am I married, but I’m unquestionably a product of the age-old tradition of fathers taking their kids fishing. If it weren’t for my dad taking me out on the water when I was as young as five years old, I don’t think I’d have started down this path of fly fishing writing.

That’s why this column from George Smith caught my eye. Smith writes for the Kennebec Journal, a newspaper based out of Maine. His column is a welcome reprieve from the world’s current situation, as he dives into the nuances of how great it is to fish with your kids.

Read the column in its entirety here.