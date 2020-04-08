IFTD 2020 Postponed

On April 7, 2020, the American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) formally announced that the annual International Fly Tackle Dealers show is postponed until 2021.

The full press release reads:

Yesterday the AFFTA Board of Directors voted unanimously to postpone this year’s IFTD show. Comprised of guides, outfitters, manufacturers and retailers, the Board reflects a cross-section of the industry and are all experiencing a tremendous financial loss, just like all of you. In light of the completely unpredictable path of the COVID-19 virus and length of our industry’s—and nation’s—social and economic recovery, we have elected to take decisive action, protect our people and their businesses and continue to find ways to weather these times together.

Make no mistake, this was an exceedingly difficult decision for the AFFTA Board. We are in completely uncharted waters, but we promise to be as diligent and responsive as possible in leading our industry through these tough times.

The factors we considered to arrive at this decision include :

• The safety and health of every last member of our industry

• The length of time that preventative measures will be in place is unknown

• The industry’s uncertain financial picture today and in the future.

• With the economic loss you’re facing, we don’t want members to incur the cost of travel and lodging and time away from businesses to attend IFTD

The solutions we are currently working on :

• Logistics for how exhibitor deposits are handled

• Working with our show vendors, hotels, registration and the convention center to postpone IFTD to 2021

• Developing useful category-specific business resources

• Opening “live” lines of communication

• Bringing our community together via alternative channels