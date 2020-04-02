Digital Iron Fly Contest

Pig Farm Ink (pigfarmink.com) and Vedavoo Gear (vedavoo.com) are leading a 4-week tying challenge – the first virtual event for Pig Farm Ink – and one that will be COMMUNITY WIDE without borders or limitations. It is our hope that this will become an annual tradition.

GOAL

Promote HOPE through an event that can bring together fly tyers of all ages and skill levels. This will be a program that is NOT limited to a specific geographic area – but rather OPEN to anyone from anywhere on the globe. We will be channeling the bulk of the program through

INSTAGRAM via the Pig Farm Ink account – @pigfarmink. We are all in this together. Like the Phoenix in Stockton’s art, we will all rise from this.

PROGRAM OUTLINE

Each week, a tying challenge will be presented. Anyone who wants to participate will be able to

– tying their submission flies, and posting them to their instagram account.

Any submissions must be submitted and posted to Instagram on Wednesday or Thursday (each

week). On Friday morning, two winners will be announced from the submissions received.

– Must be following @pigfarmink and all sponsors

– Must tag @pigfarmink and all sponsors on submission

– Must use hashtag #OnlineIronFly

On Friday evening – beginning at 9PM EST – the two winners will compete in a LIVE tying challenge. The details for this challenge will be announced at the beginning of the challenge, and will be known ONLY by those organizing the event beforehand.

A panel of judges from our industry will select the winner. Each week, the panel of judges will represent a segment of participants in the greater industry. Weekly winners will get a prize pack from a group of small businesses affected by this. In week four, the three winners will be presented with a final challenge on Wednesday – and submit their flies by Wednesday at Midnight EST. The online community will then vote on their favorite flies – narrowing the field to two competitors who will face off in a final live challenge.

The overall winner of the four weeks will receive the title and trophy – a one-of-a-kind piece we are helping to coordinate – a one-of-a-kind bag with the event logo artwork by Matt Stockton chain-stitched onto the piece by Pumpkinseed Chainstitch.