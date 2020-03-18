2020 International Fly Fishing Expo Postponed

Fly Fishers International (FFI) took action this week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by postponing the 2020 International Fly Fishing Expo scheduled to take place in Bozeman, MT in July. The Expo will be rescheduled to sometime in 2021 and be established as a regional event with the goal of bringing the Expo experience out to the FFI members and supporters on a rotating basis around the country.

FFI also encouraged its members, clubs, and councils to follow updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on events and community gathering, and further recommended all FFI sponsored events and gatherings be rescheduled or canceled. Both actions were authorized by an emergency meeting of the FFI Board of Directors on March 16th which expects to reevaluate FFI’s position on local and regional gatherings as updated guidance is made available by the CDC.

“As all of us strive to navigate the challenges presented to our communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fly Fishers International recognizes we are facing some important choices,” said FFI President and CEO Patrick Berry. “While disappointing, the decision to postpone our annual Expo in Bozeman does provide us with a great opportunity to focus planning efforts on a new regional model slated for 2021.”

Tom Logan, Chair of the FFI Board of Directors added, “FFI values the health and well-being of our members and the broader fly fishing community, and we wanted to ensure we were mitigating additional risks associated with COVID-19. We feel confident we made the right decisions.”

FFI will also temporarily close the headquarters office and fly fishing museum in Livingston to the public. The board and president will continue to re-evaluate all current actions and provide updates as they are made available.

In the meantime, FFI is encouraging people to get outside away from crowds and go fishing. “There aren’t many better ways to exercise the practice of social distancing,” said Berry, “and it will help take your mind away from the turmoil we are currently facing.”