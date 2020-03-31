Supporting Guides during COVID-19

Cody Richardson is perhaps best known as the creative force behind license plate fish art. And during a time when fly fishing guides are hurting, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cody is donating 30% of every sale to the buyer’s favorite fishing guide.

Per a press release:

Help us raise funds to support the guiding community! In order to keep our favorite guiding operations in business, @codyrichardsonscreations will be donating 30% of every piece sold to the buyer’s favorite fishing guide. Simply put your guide’s name and contact info in the “Special Notes & Requests” before adding the piece to your cart, and they will make sure the funds are disbursed. Let’s work together to help those who have created so many memories for anglers everywhere!

Take a look at Cody’s store here.