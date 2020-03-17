Fly Fishing Film Festival Postpones Shows Until May 1

Given federal guidelines for event planning as issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and in cooperation with state and civic governments, all scheduled screenings of the International Fly Fishing Film Festival through May 1 have been postponed, according to Chris Bird, Executive Producer, Bird Marketing Group.

“It is our commitment to reschedule rather than cancel these events and we will be working diligently alongside our network of screening partners.” he said. “Many of these groups either are, or are committed to raising funds for, important charitable organizations within our industry. We feel it is necessary to minimize the impact to these fundraising initiatives as much as possible.”

All ticket holders will be notified of the rescheduled dates as soon as they are available. Those unable to attend will receive refunds.

Chris concludes, “We feel it is imperative that we lift each other up during this time. We are all bonded by our passion for fly fishing, a sport which is perfectly suited to this moment in time. As an alternate to isolating at home, we instead encourage you to disconnect from mainstream media, pack up your fly rod and hit your favourite piece of water. It’ll be good for your soul!”

The 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival features 11 films from 6- to 16-minutes in length from around the world’s waters. Showtime is about two hours.

For a complete list of postponed locations and dates, visit www.flyfilmfest.com/schedule/ or phone 888-435-9624.