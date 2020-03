While today’s Throwback Thursday isn’t an old video from 60-70 years ago, it does deal with a throwback topic – bamboo fly rods.

If you ever find these old split-cane marvels at garage sales or in antique shops, you’ll want to remember what John Stephenson says in this video about how to determine the worth of a bamboo fly rod.

If you have even a passing interest in bamboo, this is worth your time to watch.