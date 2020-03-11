Powell 150

A year ago, Ben Kraushaar embarked on a daring 1,000-mile, 70-day river trip retracing John Wesley Powell’s trip down the Green and Colorado Rivers. Accompanied by other river runners, Kraushaar wants to document the trip and the future of water in the American West.

Today, he’s asking for help to get the final funding he needs to finish post-production on the film he shot during that trip. This is an important project that’s as meaningful as it is visually captivating.

Take a look at the trailer, and the project details, on IndieGoGo.