While we’re all aware of the efforts underway to restore and conserve the Yellowstone cutthroat trout, what most folks don’t know is that work is also underway to restore the park’s grayling.

Grayling are native to the headwaters of Missouri River, of which the Gibbon, Firehole, Madison, and Gallatin Rivers are all part of. You can read through the entire piece, from Hatch Magazine, here.