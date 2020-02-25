A new, unique program designed to help improve the guiding and fly fishing experience is now accepting applications for its 2020 course.

Guiding for the Future is not about landing the most or biggest fish. G4F is about knowledge, ethics, conservation, and a commitment to stewardship as core responsibilities of a professional guide and outfitter.

The program provides advanced levels of knowledge and skill development for professional fishing guides and aims to inspire dedicated stewardship of aquatic ecosystems while increasing the knowledge and professionalism of guides, outfitters, and the fly fishing industry as a whole.

In 2020, G4F will host a certification course for up to 25 students. The program includes online study at students’ own pace in February and April, followed by a four-day practicum May 10-14 in Emigrant, MT.

To learn more and apply, go to:

https://guidingforthefuture.org/