I’ve never been a big fan of organized races. Shoot, I’m not much of a fan of hiking either, unless fish or big game lay at the hike’s end. I don’t much see the point to walking over rugged terrain unless I get to catch fish or shoot an elk.

But the news about a fly fishing triathlon in Pennsylvania has me rethinking that stance.

According to Marcus Schneck of Penn Live Patriot-News, there’s going to be a triathlon hosted on the Delaware River – dubbed the Delaware River Fly Tri. It’s the first event of its kind, and incorporates bouts of fly fishing between cycling, running, and paddling.

You can read more about the event here. I know if I lived in Pennsylvania, I’d think about signing up.