Fly Fishing Growing in South Carolina

When I think of fly fishing on the East Coast, I think of stripers off Long Island, or the brook trout of Maine. Aside from a desire to fish in the Great Smoky Mountains, I haven’t given much else that far east a second thought.

But this recent piece from Charleston’s The Post and Courier details the great fly fishing in South Carolina. The state has it all, as reporter Gregory Yee Gyee wrote. With the Appalachians and saltwater marshes, and angler can find tons of different fly fishing opportunities.

