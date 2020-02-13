How to Use a Float Tube for Fly Fishing

Float tubing is one of the most effective ways to cover lakes and ponds, especially when fly fishing for trout. They open up a whole new world if you’re willing to pack one into the high country. There’s one lake I love that sits about 8,000 feet above sea level, and is about a 1.5 mile walk in. The hike isn’t too bad, but it’s cumbersome with a float tube on my back.

The result, though, is a lake full of big, hungry brook and cutthroat trout.

Now, if you’ve always been curious about float tubing, but haven’t ever made the jump to do it, then you need to watch this video. It’s full of relevant, good, accurate information about float tubing that can help you get started – once the lakes open up again, of course.