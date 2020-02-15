The Importance of Fly Tying

In a recent piece for the Montrose Press, reporter Joel L. Evans details exactly why it’s so important that us anglers also work at becoming competent fly tiers. Evans begins his piece with an anecdote about the good ol’ days, when fly rods were fiberglass, the fish were dumb, and it seemed everyone fished a size 10 elk hair caddis, simply because they could.

The rest of Evans’s piece dives into fly tying clinics put on in Montrose, CO, so if you’re in that part of the States, you may want to think about attending.