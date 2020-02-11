Tools for Streamer Fishing
In a recent piece from George Daniel over at Fly Fisherman Magazine, he details some great tips and tricks for fishing streamers. For years, I shied away from fishing streamers, simply because I didn’t know where to start. Now, though, streamers are my fly of choice for most of my big-water fishing.
Take some time to read through this piece, and apply a bit of what George wrote on your next trip to the water.
Podcast: Josh Mills on Fly Fishing Consultant
