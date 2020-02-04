Tying Tuesday: Gartside Splitwing CDC Cripple

Jim Misiura is one of my favorite fly tiers for a variety of reasons, a prominent one being that he doesn’t gravitate towards too many flashy patterns. He sticks to the classic, murky world of mayflies, caddis, and soft hackles, that don’t necessarily have the highest “bin appeal” but in my experience, catch plenty of trout.

His most recent video is below – a tutorial on tying the Gartside Splitwing CDC Cripple. As we move into February, mayfly hatches inch closer, and cripple patterns like this one are invaluable for the odd warm February day when blue-wings pop out unexpectedly.