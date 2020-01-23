Throwback Thursday: Classic Fishing in America

Fishing used to be an affair entirely concerned with harvesting fish. Aside from those odd folks in tweed, throwing bamboo and chicken feathers at trout, most folks in the mid-20th century fished to catch and keep something to eat.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in this amazing bit of old footage, probably from the 1940s or 50s. While we cringe today at how the fish are handled – and how many are harvested – this is an incredible look back at what fishing in America used to be like.