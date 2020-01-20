Movie Monday: Headed Home
Today, I wanted to go a different route than we have with previous Movie Monday releases. This isn’t your traditional fly fishing film. It’s centered around much more of a story than most videos, and I think that’s why it resonated so well with me.
Shot in Finland, this video entitled “Headed Home” really gets to the heart of what fly fishing is all about. And, who doesn’t love seeing footage of brown trout caught in their historic native range?
