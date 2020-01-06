Movie Monday – Tarpon and Permit in Belize

Starting this week, I’m going to share new fly fishing and tying videos every Monday. Because what’s a better cure for the drudgery of going back to the office on a Monday morning than that?

Today, we have a new video from Gilbert Rowley – one of the finest fly fishing filmmakers alive. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Gil over the past few years, and he’s a genuinely good man. He recently launched a new series on YouTube, dubbed “Buffet.” The series delivers a buffet of jaw-dropping shots of fish in locales across the world.

The most recent video is a buffet of tarpon and permit takes, shot in Belize. So, sit back, take five minutes, and start planning your own trip to find tarpon like the ones Gil and company caught.