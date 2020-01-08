10 Best Canoe Trips in North America

Fly fishers are familiar with floating rivers – we do it all the time in drift boats. But there’s a lot of water that we can’t get to in drift boats, and that’s where canoes come into play. From the boundary waters of Minnesota, to the undisturbed rivers of Alaska, a canoe trip should be on every angler’s bucket list.

But where to go? Well, this piece from Field & Stream answers that question. The list is far from comprehensive, but it gives you a great starting point for planning your own canoe trip.

Personally, I have a canoe trip planned to the boundary waters in Minnesota, sometime in 2022. And that’s just the start of what I hope is a long, eventful career of paddling through the last of North America’s undisturbed wilderness.