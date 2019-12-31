Farmed Salmon Escape Into B.C. Waters
An electrical fire at the Mowi fish farm in Queen Charlotte Strait “caused part of a net to collapse that enabled around 20,000 Atlantic salmon to swim into the nearby waters.” Wild salmon advocates warn the escape of farmed salmon “presents a serious threat to native Pacific salmon through transfer of pathogens and other associated risks.” Read more via The Georgia Straight.
