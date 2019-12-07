New Fly Fishing Books, December 7, 2019
- 365 Fly-Fishing Tips for Trout, Bass, and Panfish by Skip Morris is a year’s worth of practical tips for targeting trout, large and smallmouth bass, and panfish from streams and lakes in an easy-to-read format. Tips include info on casting, finding fish, rigs and strategies for using them, techniques, the right tackle, knots, hooking, playing and landing fish, releasing, fishing lingo and terms, and staying safe.” Stackpole Books [Paperback] (December 1, 2019).
- The Feather Bender’s Flytying Techniques: A Comprehensive Guide to Classic and Modern Trout Flies by Barry Ord Clarke is a comprehensive, lavishly illustrated guide to tying popular trout flies. “This book is aimed at all fly tyers, from those with modest experience to those with more advanced skills. The author’s intention is to focus on certain important elementary techniques, and then share some of his favorite contemporary twists on old, tried-and-true techniques.” This edition features video links for all patterns featured and author Barry Ord Clarke will respond online to your questions. Skyhorse; Comprehensive edition [Hardcover] (January 7, 2020).
