New John Gierach Book Slated for Publication

John Gierach has had a profound influence on my writing career. In 2018, I had the chance to fish with him and Bob White for a few days, and it was a rare treat I’ll never forget.

John’s new book, Dumb Luck and the Kindness of Strangers, is due out April 21, 2020. Part of the publisher’s description for the new book reads, “Lifelong fisherman though he is, Gierach can write with self-deprecating humor about his own fishing misadventures, confessing that despite all his experience, he is still capable of blowing a strike by a fish “in the usual amateur way.” The “voice of the common angler” (The Wall Street Journal), he offers witty, trenchant observations not just about fly-fishing itself but also about how one’s love of fly-fishing shapes the world that we choose to make for ourselves.”

If you love Gierach, or love fly fishing writing in general, it’s worth keeping this book on your radar.