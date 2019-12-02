Tenkara Today

In a new episode of Ask About Fly Fishing Internet Radio, listen to Morgan Lyle talk about Tenkara. “When tenkara fly-fishing was introduced in the United States in 2009, Morgan Lyle was one of the first American journalists to cover it. Morgan’s new book, chronicles the first decade of tenkara in the U.S., featuring in-depth interviews with leaders of the tenkara movement and straightforward instruction on when, where and how to fly-fish with tenkara gear.” Listen here.

