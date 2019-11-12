Podcast Episode: Russ Lumpkin on The Itinerant Angler Podcast

Russ Lumpkin is the first guest of the newest season of The Itinerant Angler Podcast. Listen to a great conversation on writing in the fly fishing and sporting world.

“Russ Lumpkin has filled almost every role in magazines there is to fill. Over a twenty-plus year career, he worked his way into the editor’s chair of the longest-lasting and arguably most prestigious outdoor journal, Gray’s Sporting Journal. Don’t miss his insights into the inner workings of a high-end outdoor magazine.” Listen here.