29th International Fly Tying Symposium Set for Sheraton Parsippany Nov. 23-24

The 29th International Fly Tying Symposium will be held Nov. 23-24 in the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel in Parsippany, NJ.

Read more in the press release below.

SOMERSET, Penn. – Artificial fishing fly tiers – the men and women who turn simple feather and floss fish attractors into an art form – are primed for the 29th International Fly Tying Symposium, Nov. 23-24 in the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel in Parsippany, NJ, announced director Chuck Furimsky.

Tiers from The Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, England, Canada and the Czech Republic will join with about 100 from the USA during the weekend-long extravaganza.

Fly Tying Symposium admission is $15 on Sat., $12 on Sun. or $22 for a weekend pass. Children under age 16 are free while active military with ID are $10.

The event consists of continuous individual tying demonstrations, nine seminars, open tying classes and limited tying classes. There is an $80 fee for the limited class enrollment.

Tiers in the scheduled classes include Ed Engle, Tim Flagler, Gunnar Brammer, Scott Loughner, Blane Chocklett, John Shaner, Greg Hoover, Tim Cammisa, and Philip Rowley.

International fly tiers scheduled to demonstrate their craft include:

Harry Schoel, Belgium;

Marc Petitjean, Switzerland;

Robert Smith, United Kingdom;

Theo Bakelaar, The Netherlands;

Jan Siman, Czech Republic,

Philip Rowley, Canada; plus

Piero Sistino, Giovanni De Pace, Fabio Mauri, and Umberto Oreglini, from Italy.

Seminars and tying demonstrations will be conducted by Bob Clouser, Tim Cammisa, Blane Chocklett, Matt Grobert, Philip Rowley, Robert Smith, Josh Miller, Greg Hoover, Petitjean, Engle, Siman, and John Shaner.

About 15 authors will alternate in a booth signing books.

Tiers will be seen tying their creations at individual tables, in seminars and as “Featured Tiers” with their work projected on a large television screen.

Natural and synthetic fly tying materials, feathers, threads, books, DVDs, hooks and tools will be available for purchase throughout the two day event.

Located at the crossroads of highways 287 and Rt. 80 in northern New Jersey, the Sheraton Parsippany offers Symposium accommodations, ballroom, bar, services and free parking. The hotel is about 25 miles from Newark Airport with available shuttle service

The International Fly Tying Symposium’s Saturday Night Banquet will feature door prizes from sponsors Bill Keough from Hareline Dubbin, Wapsi, Spirit River, and other fly fishing-related companies. “Door prizes are valued at about twice the buffet banquet ticket cost of $45,” promised Furimsky.

For class registration, show information and banquet reservations, phone (814) 443-3638 or visit www.internationalflytyingsymposium.com

Sheraton Parsippany Hotel room reservations are available (973) 515-2000.

The Fly Tying Symposium

531 North Center Ave.

Suite 102

Somerset, PA 15501

Chuck Furimsky

(814) 443-3638

[email protected]