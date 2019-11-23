Join Orvis in the 50/50 on the Water campaign and host a film tour in your area. “We’ve created an ‘event in a box’ complete with incredible fly-fishing films anyone would enjoy and marketing materials to help make your event successful.”

Read more in the press release below.

Host a 50/50 on the Water Film Tour event in your community!

From Orvis:

Join us in inspiring, empowering, and celebrating women in fly fishing through a family-friendly night of film and fellowship. We’ve created an ‘event in a box’ complete with incredible fly-fishing films anyone would enjoy and marketing materials to help make your event successful.

INCLUDED IN PACKAGE:

A DVD of fly-fishing films with a run time of 1.5 hrs Raffle items to benefit a non-profit of your choice Swag and stickers to share with the crowd Printable marketing assets including posters & tickets Digital marketing assets for email & social media Event listing on Eventgroove landing page

Host is responsible for sales, staffing, raffles, food & beverages, etc.

Tour capped at 100 events – first come, first serve! Available starting now!

To register, complete & submit the form located here: orvis.com/5050-film-event-sign-up

*­Location, date, and non-profit partner are required before you can submit

Cost: $200

Sponsored by: Yeti, FisheWear, Smith, Costa, Patagonia, Orvis, Costa Kick Plastic, Scientific Anglers, Casting for Recovery, Trout Unlimited

Additional Information:

The 50/50 on the Water campaign aims to inspire more women to get out on the water and discover the joys of fly-fishing. By breaking down some of the barriers that keep women from enjoying time on the stream, we can add new perspectives and bring new voices into the sport. And if we are going to protect what we love through conservation efforts, the more voices the better.