What You Can Learn at The School of Trout
Andrew Reichardt writes about attending the School of Trout, and what he learned there. “When I look back at my evolution as an angler, School of Trout will stand out as a defining experience. The opportunity to pepper some of the greatest anglers in the world with questions is the kind of chance that doesn’t come to many, and certainly doesn’t come often.” Read more via Hatch Magazine.
