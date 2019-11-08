New Fly Fishing Books
- A Twitch Upon the Thread: Writers on Fishing by Jon Day is an anthology of fishing writing ranging from medieval times to the present. Featuring the writing of Virginia Woolf, Charles Dickens, Ota Pavel, Arthur Ransome, George Orwell, Gerard Manley Hopkins, Elizabeth Bishop, and dozens more. “The best fishing writing is never really about fishing, or never only about fishing, and the writers collected in A Twitch Upon the Thread use angling as a way to write about love, loss, faith, and obsession.” Notting Hill Editions [hardcover] (September 10, 2019).
- The Feather Bender’s Flytying Techniques: A Comprehensive Guide to Classic and Modern Trout Flies by Barry Ord Clarke is a book written for all levels of fly tiers. “The author’s intention is to focus on certain important elementary techniques, and then share some of his favorite contemporary twists on old, tried-and-true techniques.” Included are illustrated photos for such well-known trout flies as the Pheasant tail nymph, Klinkhamer, Humpy, Deer Hair Irresistible, CDC Mayfly Spinner, and many more. This new comprehensive edition features a video link for all the patterns featured so you can watch the author tying online, then turn to the matching chapter in the book to follow the step-by-step instructions so that you can tie your own fly. Skyhorse; Comprehensive edition (November 26, 2019).
