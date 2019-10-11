New Fly Fishing Books – September 20, 2019
- Tying Bugs: The Complete Book of Poppers, Sliders, and Divers for Fresh and Salt Water by Kirk Dietrich is a comprehensive tying book covering poppers, divers, and sliders. The book “includes over 400 detailed step by steps for traditional patterns such as Lefty’s Bug and the Sneaky Pete, as well as new and innovative patterns tied with the latest materials. All facets of bug making are covered, from shaping the heads on cork, foam, and balsa, to tying articulated patterns, to creating weedguards. Also included is an extensive section on DIY painting and coloring techniques.” Stackpole Books [Paperback] (August 22, 2019).
- The Yellowstone Fly-Fishing Guide by Craig Mathews and Clayton Molinero is a perfect companion for any angler headed to the Yellowstone area. The book covers “aquatic and terrestrial insect emergences and activity periods, fly patterns to imitate these insects, and effective fishing techniques. Included are specific locations, access points and trailheads, distances, and terrain descriptions.” Lyons Press; Revised edition [Paperback] (October 16, 2019).
←Previous Story
New Fly Fishing Books - Sept. 2
Show Comments