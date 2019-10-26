Extend the Life of Your Leader
A good leader can make the difference between a good cast or a bad cast. In this article, Dan Zazworsky offers great tips for how to extend the life of your leader. “While leaders don’t necessarily break the bank, they can get expensive if you are having to replace them multiple times during your fishing trip, so we’re here to show you a few ways we make our leaders last as long as possible!” Via The Wade.
