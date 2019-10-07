National Wild and Scenic Rivers Nominations Open in Oregon

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has announced he is taking nominations from Oregonians for rivers in the state that deserve addition to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers list.

“Whether you are a whitewater rafter, an angler or simply an Oregonian who believes strongly in protecting the river or stream that provides safe drinking water to your community, I want to hear from you,” Wyden wrote in an open letter to Oregonians seeking river nominations for new wild-and-scenic river legislation he plans to introduce. “Now is your chance, once again, to speak up for your favorite rivers and highlight the outstanding values that make each river worthy of protection.” Submissions can be sent through Jan. 20, 2020. Find more information here.