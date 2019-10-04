Paiute Cutthroat Trout Return to Native Stream

For the first time in nearly a century, Paiute cutthroat trout will swim in a mountain creek that is its native habitat, marking a major milestone that conservationists hope will lead to a thriving population and removal of its threatened status. “The homecoming in Alpine County is the culmination of decades of restoration and conservation work that got a boost in 1967, when the Paiute cutthroat received federal protection as one of the first animals listed under the Endangered Species Act, said Somer. It was upgraded to threatened status in 1975.” Read more via USA Today.