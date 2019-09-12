Loon has announced the release of their new Rogue Zinger accessory, designed to hold nippers, hemostats, floatant, and more.

Read more in the press release below.

Loon Outdoors Introduces The Rogue Zinger

From Loon:

If you’re looking for something that will reliably hold nippers, hemostats, floatant, or any other streamside accessory, then look no further. A Nite Ize S-Biner attaches this sturdy retractor to packs, waders, etc. and the 22 inch steel cable walks the fine line between being lightweight and heavy duty.