Umpqua Feather Merchants has announced their search for a designer and marketer to join their Marketing Team. “We are on the hunt for a candidate who is as passionate about design and storytelling as they are about fly fishing.”

Read more in the press release below.

Umpqua Looking to Fill Spot on Marketing Team

Umpqua Feather Merchants is seeking a designer and marketer to join our small and dynamic Marketing Team. We are on the hunt for a candidate who is as passionate about design and storytelling as they are about fly fishing. Being a part of the Marketing Team here at Umpqua means that you can move at the fast-paced speed of the company culture and can handle working on multiple projects at once. From online go to market deliverables to the Umpqua Catalog this position will allow for a creative person to thrive and find joy in the role daily. A successful candidate will take not only take direction, but also criticism to make the Umpqua vison a reality. Applicants with the appropriate experience and passion will find a home here at Umpqua as our designer and a part of the Marketing Team.

DUTIES

Work simultaneously on 5+ projects based on current client workload

Package our digital assists and make them usable for both our retail partners and consumer facing marketing materials

Create cohesive visual language for Umpqua that works into all aspects of marketing materials, across a variety of platforms including – website, new products, in store POP, print media, email, and other

Website focus on graphic needs, content uploads, and other duties

Print work – The Umpqua Catalog, additional sales supplements, in store POP

Strong communication skills and the ability to write copy

Review designs for errors before printing or publishing

Work with Marketing, Sales, and Product teams on timelines to deliver branded materials on time and to Umpqua brand standards and company values

Be a key team member within the Marketing Team to achieve departmental goals

Take our current design language and evolve it

Strong work ethic and a pride in delivering the best product possible

Creativity and passion

SKILLS

Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art Design, Marketing or related discipline

Extensive experience with Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign, specifically with mockups, web design and multimedia presentation – knowledge of Adobe Premiere is a huge bonus.

Working knowledge of CSS3, HTML5 and JavaScript

2+ years preferred in professional commercial design, preferably with a marketing or creative agency

Experience working with online shopping platforms

Adaptive design eye and skill

Excellent communication skills both oral and written

Ability to absorb and apply constructive criticism from peers

ABOUT UMPQUA

At Umpqua, we’re tied to the water. Our love of the water is the constant that binds us all together. From flies to tools, everything we do is made for the water.

The idea started back in 1972, to provide the highest quality flies from the countries best tyers and bring them to your local fly shop and file these unique patterns into your box. Our early soulful beginnings on the N Umpqua River were built with signature patterns from anglers like Dave Whitlock, Lefty Kreh, Randall Kauffman, Larry Dahlberg, Mike Lawson and others. Now we have grown our Family to include 240 of the most influential tyers of yesterday and today whose flies push the envelope of creativity and success. We continue to drive innovation and carry that same inspiration from our flies – into hook design, pack innovation, fly storage and the tools we use riverside or at our desks.

HOW TO APPLY

Please email your resume, cover letter, examples of your design work, and any salary requirements to [email protected]