New Book: “Same River Twice”
Dam removal projects continue to gain momentum and also generate controversy. “Proponents see restored ecosystems and fish runs. Opponents see diminished irrigation water for agriculture and a loss of beloved recreational lakes.” The Same River Twice, a new book by Peter Brewitt, “presents invaluable case studies for scholars of environmental politics, wildlife and public land professionals, environmental activists, and anyone interested in the intersection of politics, public policy, and dam removal.”
