Brook Trout and Beaver Ponds

Read a book excerpt from Bob Mallard’s new book, Squaretail: The Definitive Guide to Brook Trout and Where to Find Them, in this post on the Orvis blog. “With the exception of small freestone streams, no type of aquatic habitat is more identified with brook trout than beaver ponds,” Mallard writes. “The image of brook trout sipping insects off the surface of a dead-tree-dotted beaver pond is burned into the minds of many anglers.”