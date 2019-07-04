Podcast Episode: Johnny Carrol Sain on National Wildlife Federation Outdoors
On a recent episode of the National Wildlife Federation Outdoors Podcast, host Drew YoungeDyke sits down with Johnny Carrol Sain. They discuss “the impact that climate change is having on hunting and fishing in Arkansas, the role of outdoor writers in conservation, good books, how he approaches his work, and the recent victory to protect the Buffalo National River from a polluting hog farm.” Listen here.
←Previous Story
Podcast Episode: “Ten Tips on Getting Young People into Fly Fishing”
Show Comments