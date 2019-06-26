Podcast Episode: “Ten Tips on Getting Young People into Fly Fishing”

As summer vacation kicks off, don’t miss this episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, where host Tom Rosenbauer “offers a 10-step plan for getting a kid into fly fishing. These are proven methods based on his own experience and that of others he talked to in the course of researching a book called Orvis Guide to Family Friendly Fly Fishing. He also adds three tips for getting teenagers into fly fishing.” Listen here.