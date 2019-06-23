Podcast Episode: “Protecting the Montana Headwaters, with Scott Bosse”

In this episode of The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sits down with Scott Bosse of American Rivers. They talk about the Montana Headwaters Security Act, a 7-year program that will hopefully come to fruition in 2020. “It’s draft legislation for new Wild and Scenic river designations on some of the best rivers and streams on public lands in Montana. This draft legislation is the culmination of seven years of outreach to a broad cross-section of Montanans from across the state.”